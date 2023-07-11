City Girls' JT announces new song, "No Bars," out Friday

JT's got new music on the way and it seems like she won't be holding back on the new record.

The City Girls member took to Instagram July 10 to share the cover art for "No Bars," alerting fans of its release Friday, July 14.

"B****** always in my business," she captioned the photo, sharing what seem to be song lyrics.

"No Bars" could be a Nicki Minaj-assisted track, based on a September 2022 conversation between the two for i-D Magazine, which revealed the potential collab.

"I just released a snippet of this freestyle I've been holding on to for so long," JT said at the time. "Nicki actually helped me with a few bars in there."

Nicki inquired about when she'd be dropping the "so hot" track, to which JT responded, "I be shy. I got anxiety." But she did promise to release the new song.

"No Bars" is available for presave now.

