City Girls release new song "I Need A Thug"

Fresh off the release of "Act Bad" with Diddy and Fabolous, City Girls have dropped a new song. Titled "I Need A Thug," the track hears JT and Yung Miami share their requirements for a man over a sample of LL Cool J's "I Need Love."

"I need a thug/ Sex, money, and drugs/ Private jet flights while I'm gettin' my back rubbed," Miami raps in the chorus of the song.

"I Need A Thug" is another tease of what's to come, as City Girls say they have some tunes on the way.

"We've been working on new music, and I feel the problem was we were trying to put out the perfect song, but that turned into a project," JT told Complex. "We got a lot coming."

As opposed to past albums, on which they were "really just having fun," the new music has a lot more thought behind it. “We would just do songs and put 'em together. Now it's just like we think about these records and figure out what'll be great," Miami said.

“It's just a perfection thing right now," JT added, noting, "I don't want to put out nothing corny. I feel like we've been here too long, and I don't even want to play how we used to. I want the music to be good and hit. It’s still p**** rap like it’ll be fun but much more elevated. It’s elevated p**** rap.”

The new City Girls album will include 17 to 20 tracks from their "elevated" selves, who they believe have already cemented themselves as legends in the game.

“We’re legends and I don’t give a f*** what nobody says,” said Miami.

“For real, who did it like the City Girls?" JT cosigned. "Nobody ... Ain't nobody got good p*** rap like City Girls.”

