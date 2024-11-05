Coco Jones to be honored at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul’s Women Behind the Music event

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Coco Jones has been named one of the honorees of the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul's Women Behind the Music. She'll be recognized at the event alongside fellow honorees, songwriter-producer-advocate Autumn Rowe and composer Amanda Jones.

"This event is so special to us," Nicole George Middleton, ASCAP Foundation executive director and senior VP of membership, said in a statement, according to Billboard. "Over the past 16 years, ASCAP Women Behind the Music has given us a platform to celebrate exemplary women and their incredible achievements as leaders in the music industry. We are so proud to recognize the women who have made such a profound impact through their leadership and art, and we hope to empower the next generation to do the same."

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul's Women Behind the Music event will take place Nov. 12 in LA, with DJ-producer Niyah behind the 1s and 2s. Coco, Autumn and Amanda will join previous honorees Kelly Rowland, Victoria Monét, Salt-N-Pepa, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

