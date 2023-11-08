Coco Jones named MTV's Global Push Artist for November

MTV has announced its next Global Push Artist: R&B diva Coco Jones.

Billboard reports the "Caliber" singer will hold the title throughout November until a new artist is ushered in.

The new accolade comes at a time when Jones is hitting stages across America with her What I Didn't Tell You Tour. The roadshow is the namesake of her debut album with Def Jam. It features breakthrough hit "ICU," which earned the singer Best New Artist wins at both the BET Awards and the NAACP Image Awards.

"'ICU' really fell into my lap, I feel, because I was so surprised… what I ended up doing that day in the studio," the singer said in a press release, per Billboard. "I heard this track by Camper, and I could not skip it. Then I had to get really vulnerable and tell this story that I feel like people can relate to: when you love someone and they didn't do anything wrong to you but you guys are just wrong for each other."

As MTV's PUSH Artist, Jones will participate in a monthlong discussion about her origins, the stories and memories behind her music, and the artists who've inspired her. One of Jones' early influences was the Disney girl group The Cheetah Girls. Jones said she was the group's "biggest fan."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.