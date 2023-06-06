Coi Leray proves she has "Bops" in new video

Coi Leray has "Bops" and she's letting it be known in the track's new music video.

Released Tuesday, the video finds Coi dancing in front of plaques for her multi-Platinum single "No More Parties" and Gold track "Big Purr (Prrrd)" featuring Pooh Shiesty, plus her chart-topping artist plaque from Billboard. The singer's also seen showing off her dance moves while turning up with friends on what appears to be a fun night in.

"Bops" is one of the singles slated to appear on her forthcoming album, COI, due out June 23. The singer previously told Apple Music that she's excited for the project's release, as it showcases her "true talent and what God really brought me here to do."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

