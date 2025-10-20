Colleges with high acceptance rates whose graduates earn the most

Stacker analyzed Department of Education data to see which colleges have the highest acceptance rates and produce the highest-earning graduates.

College admissions time is an annual crossroads moment for high school seniors. There are still many eager students entering the higher education system, despite turmoil in the job market as AI replaces entry-level jobs and an uncertain economy.

Compared to last year, the Common Application estimates that more students will apply for colleges and cast a wider net by applying to more schools. It's also predicted that there will be more applicants from low-income neighborhoods.

Higher education in the U.S. has been under the microscope in recent years, with vacillating plans for federal student loan forgiveness and the federal government's divestment in research, in addition to more young people choosing to work in trade professions for job security and lower tuition payments.

But for students who are still applying, what do they want from their school? The long-held desire to get into a "good school" was often judged by its low acceptance rate. Though those rates are misleading, they neglect the fact that some schools may have a lower proportion of qualified applicants. The credibility of major degree programs, class sizes, and location are also often main considerations.

Students now may be wise to consider colleges' return on investment, indicating the average salary after graduation. Which schools fall into the sweet spot of high ROI and are not overly competitive?

To find out, Stacker analyzed Department of Education data to see which colleges have the highest acceptance rates and produce the highest-earning graduates.

Students working on a group project. (Stacker/Stacker)

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#50. Bellin College

- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $66,343

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $74,427

- Acceptance rate: 100%

Signage at entrance to University of Detroit Mercy. (Stacker/Stacker)

SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock

#49. University of Detroit Mercy

- Location: Detroit

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $66,591

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $74,074

- Acceptance rate: 80%

Main campus entrance sign with flag. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sunshower Shots // Shutterstock

#48. Nova Southeastern University

- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $66,811

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $71,403

- Acceptance rate: 73%

Students at desks in classroom. (Stacker/Stacker)

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#47. Dominican University of California

- Location: San Rafael, California

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $66,880

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $92,526

- Acceptance rate: 96%

Joseph Wylie Fincher Building at Southern Methodist University. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#46. Southern Methodist University

- Location: Dallas

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $67,114

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $86,158

- Acceptance rate: 61%

Building and signage on Emory Riddle Aeronautical University campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Autumn Sky Photography // Shutterstock

#45. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide

- Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $67,135

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $89,839

- Acceptance rate: 62%

Entrance and signage at Emory Riddle Aeronautical University. (Stacker/Stacker)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#44. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach

- Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $67,135

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $89,839

- Acceptance rate: 66%

Pathway on campus at Emory Riddle Aeronautical University. (Stacker/Stacker)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#43. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott

- Location: Prescott, Arizona

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $67,135

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $89,839

- Acceptance rate: 75%

McDonough Hall on the campus of Saint Joseph College. (Stacker/Stacker)

Cynthia Farmer // Shutterstock

#42. University of Saint Joseph

- Location: West Hartford, Connecticut

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $67,243

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $68,425

- Acceptance rate: 80%

Graduates in black gowns holding diplomas. (Stacker/Stacker)

George Rudy // Shutterstock

#41. Holy Family University

- Location: Philadelphia

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $67,466

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $78,040

- Acceptance rate: 74%

Graduate standing on the campus of NJIT in cap and gown. (Stacker/Stacker)

JMT Photography and Media // Shutterstock

#40. New Jersey Institute of Technology

- Location: Newark, New Jersey

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $67,467

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $89,013

- Acceptance rate: 67%

Group of students using computers. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#39. Colorado State University Global

- Location: Aurora, Colorado

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $67,918

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $81,588

- Acceptance rate: 93%

University student learning in lecture hall. (Stacker/Stacker)

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#38. University of Maine at Fort Kent

- Location: Fort Kent, Maine

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $68,245

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $60,664

- Acceptance rate: 99%

Main Hall at Wagner College, early evening. (Stacker/Stacker)

ARK NEYMAN // Shutterstock

#37. Wagner College

- Location: Staten Island, New York

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $68,466

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $80,303

- Acceptance rate: 83%

Student working at computer in library. (Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#36. Baptist Health Sciences University

- Location: Memphis, Tennessee

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $68,494

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $71,906

- Acceptance rate: 68%

Scott Memorial Library at Thomas Jefferson University on Walnut Street. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ann Kapustina // Shutterstock

#35. Thomas Jefferson University

- Location: Philadelphia

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $68,709

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $73,911

- Acceptance rate: 86%

The campus of Michigan Technological University in Houghton. (Stacker/Stacker)

ehrlif // Shutterstock

#34. Michigan Technological University

- Location: Houghton, Michigan

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $68,856

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $85,800

- Acceptance rate: 88%

Student writing in notebook. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

#33. Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health

- Location: Omaha, Nebraska

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $68,985

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $68,740

- Acceptance rate: 88%

Overhead view of university students studying in the library. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#32. Linfield University

- Location: McMinnville, Oregon

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $69,076

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $83,072

- Acceptance rate: 88%

Students working on engineering class project. (Stacker/Stacker)

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#31. Vanguard University of Southern California

- Location: Costa Mesa, California

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $69,240

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $58,441

- Acceptance rate: 65%

F. W. Olin Engineering Complex at Florida Institute of Technology. (Stacker/Stacker)

JennLShoots // Shutterstock

#30. Florida Institute of Technology

- Location: Melbourne, Florida

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $69,606

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $80,275

- Acceptance rate: 63%

Group of students looking at laptops computer. (Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#29. Kettering College

- Location: Kettering, Ohio

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $69,705

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $68,846

- Acceptance rate: 83%

Entrance sign to Lawrence Tech with bench. (Stacker/Stacker)

SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock

#28. Lawrence Technological University

- Location: Southfield, Michigan

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $69,831

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $86,111

- Acceptance rate: 80%

Student looking at book in library. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

#27. Clarkson College

- Location: Omaha, Nebraska

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $70,580

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $72,890

- Acceptance rate: 64%

Students working on a laptop in the library. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

#26. Bryan College of Health Sciences

- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $71,035

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $71,823

- Acceptance rate: 63%

Regis University in Denver on an overcast day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Faina Gurevich // Shutterstock

#25. Regis University

- Location: Denver

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $71,079

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $72,939

- Acceptance rate: 87%

Drexel University entrance sign and flags in Philadelphia. (Stacker/Stacker)

Amy Lutz // Shutterstock

#24. Drexel University

- Location: Philadelphia

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $71,209

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $89,242

- Acceptance rate: 78%

Cropped view of hand writing in notebook. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

#23. Mount Saint Mary College

- Location: Newburgh, New York

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $71,264

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $72,592

- Acceptance rate: 82%

University students working in a science lab. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

#22. Carolinas College of Health Sciences

- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $71,579

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $65,073

- Acceptance rate: 81%

Aerial view of university in Rapid City. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#21. South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

- Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $71,587

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $86,809

- Acceptance rate: 85%

Students working on a technology project in the lab. (Stacker/Stacker)

Stokkete // Shutterstock

#20. Oregon Institute of Technology

- Location: Klamath Falls, Oregon

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $72,025

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $81,249

- Acceptance rate: 92%

Brick entrance sign to Regis College. (Stacker/Stacker)

Yingna Cai // Shutterstock

#19. Regis College

- Location: Weston, Massachusetts

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $72,298

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $67,681

- Acceptance rate: 89%

Nursing student taking notes. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

#18. Saint Anthony College of Nursing

- Location: Rockford, Illinois

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $72,613

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $77,725

- Acceptance rate: 100%

Students study together in library. (Stacker/Stacker)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#17. Capitol Technology University

- Location: Laurel, Maryland

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $72,701

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $113,109

- Acceptance rate: 78%

Aerial view of Old Snell Hall of Clarkson University. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#16. Clarkson University

- Location: Potsdam, New York

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $72,875

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $89,882

- Acceptance rate: 77%

Main building and sign on D’Youville campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Spiroview Inc // Shutterstock

#15. D'Youville University

- Location: Buffalo, New York

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $72,949

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $74,733

- Acceptance rate: 82%

Exterior of the MSOE Walter Schroeder Library. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tony Savino // Shutterstock

#14. Milwaukee School of Engineering

- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $73,300

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $88,136

- Acceptance rate: 60%

Massachusetts Maritime Academy sign with ship in background. (Stacker/Stacker)

Erik Clegg // Shutterstock

#13. Massachusetts Maritime Academy

- Location: Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $73,306

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $98,832

- Acceptance rate: 95%

Group of students working on a project together at table. (Stacker/Stacker)

CarlosBarquero // Shutterstock

#12. MCPHS University

- Location: Boston

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $74,892

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $84,862

- Acceptance rate: 85%

Student working with a 3D printer in the lab. (Stacker/Stacker)

Stokkete // Shutterstock

#11. Missouri University of Science and Technology

- Location: Rolla, Missouri

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $75,542

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $89,551

- Acceptance rate: 73%

Elevated view of students working at table with computers in library. (Stacker/Stacker)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#10. Gwynedd Mercy University

- Location: Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $76,811

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $80,331

- Acceptance rate: 94%

Wentworth Hall aerial view at Wentworth Institute of Technology. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. Wentworth Institute of Technology

- Location: Boston

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $77,159

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $94,129

- Acceptance rate: 85%

Sign on brick wall at University of Providence. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#8. University of Providence

- Location: Great Falls, Montana

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $78,414

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $56,274

- Acceptance rate: 64%

Student working on research project in library. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

#7. SUNY Maritime College

- Location: Throggs Neck, New York

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $78,584

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $102,795

- Acceptance rate: 79%

Rose‑Hulman Institute of Technology. (Stacker/Stacker)

Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock

#6. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

- Location: Terre Haute, Indiana

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $80,344

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $98,978

- Acceptance rate: 73%

Scuplture at entrance to Kettering University. (Stacker/Stacker)

James R. Martin // Shutterstock

#5. Kettering University

- Location: Flint, Michigan

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $80,708

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $102,107

- Acceptance rate: 79%

California Maritime Academy Campus with palm trees, bridge and training boat. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jeff Cleveland // Shutterstock

#4. California State University Maritime Academy

- Location: Vallejo, California

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $82,458

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $108,075

- Acceptance rate: 99%

Rear view of university graduates at ceremony. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nirat.pix // Shutterstock

#3. Molloy College

- Location: Rockville Centre, New York

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $90,478

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $89,292

- Acceptance rate: 76%

View of boats at the Maine Maritime Academy from the water. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Schulze // Shutterstock

#2. Maine Maritime Academy

- Location: Castine, Maine

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $93,824

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $107,211

- Acceptance rate: 61%

Student working at microscope in lab with tablet. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

#1. University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

- Location: St. Louis

- Median earnings of alumni one year after attendance: $122,568

- Median earnings of alumni five years after attendance: $141,442

- Acceptance rate: 75%

Data reporting by Wade Zhou.