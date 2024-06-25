Common song mixed into Janet Jackson's tour set

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Janet Jackson is on tour, and she's been featuring songs from other artists in mixes with her own. After recently incorporating Tinashe's new hit "Nasty" into her set, a recent show captured her dancing to a mix that included a song from Common.

"Shout to my brother @common. In chicago the other night had to flip 'Go' into @janetjackson Nasty!! #TogetherAgaintour2024 #JanetJackson #Common," wrote Aktive, who's been DJing for Janet on the road.

Common then reacted, writing, “Wow! It’s a honor to have my song incorporated into the great @JanetJackson show! A special thanks to my brother @djaktive for making it happen!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!