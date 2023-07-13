Cordae reveals the name of newborn daughter shared with Naomi Osaka

Cordae must really love his fans.

At a recent show, the three-time Grammy-nominated rapper shared the name of he and pro tennis star Naomi Osaka's newborn baby girl.

"Y'all are part of my family," Cordae said to the crowd in a video later shared by The Shade Room. "And speaking of family, my daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago. So I wanna dedicate this performance to my babygirl Shai."

"I love you, I'm going back home," he added.

Neither Cordae nor Osaka have confirmed the spelling of the name.

Osaka resurfaced on social media Thursday, July 13, for the first time since posting photos of her princess-themed baby shower in June.

For her latest Instagram post, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion shared images of her few first days as a mom, which included a picture of the bottom half of her daughter's body in a pink tennis sleepsuit.

"Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program," Osaka wrote.

In January 2022, Osaka revealed she was pregnant by sharing an ultrasound picture to social media. Last week, she and Cordae announced the birth of their daughter.

