Cypress Hill to release 30th anniversary edition of ﻿'Black Sunday'

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of Cypress Hill's critically acclaimed album Black Sunday, the beloved hip-hop group announced an expanded version of the project.

Originally released on July 20, 1993, the 14-track album boasts one of the group's most successful tracks, "Insane In The Brain." A remixed version of the hit song, along with five bonus tracks, will appear on the deluxe album releasing this year on Thursday, July 20.

When ABC Audio caught up with some of the group's members in 2022, they spoke about the quick and ever-growing success they never imagined for themselves and the indelible impact their music's had on hip hop.

"At the beginning, we thought we'd have maybe two, three albums. And we thought that girls wouldn't like it because we were too hardcore underground," founding member Sen Dog said. "And we were wrong about all that stuff."

In addition to the digital version of Black Sunday 30th Anniversary Edition, a special vinyl will be available for purchase, with only 1,993 copies up for grabs.

The vinyl is available for pre-order at Getondown.com, and the deluxe edition of Black Sunday is available for preorder on major platforms.

