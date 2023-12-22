DaBaby to host Christmas giveaway in North Carolina

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

DaBaby will be handing out gifts to children and families in need in his hometown of North Carolina on Saturday.

The rapper took to Instagram to share that there will be free food, music and activities at the "Santa-Baby" holiday drive. The post also includes a video in which he's seen shopping at Walmart among other stores and loading up U-Haul trucks with items.

From the looks of the footage, DaBaby purchased sports balls, bikes, ride-on cars and flat screen TVs to give away.

The rapper, who grew up in Charlotte, says the event is not meant to be a meet-and-greet opportunity, rather a charitable event "for families who need a lil help celebrating the holidays!"

The Christmas giveaway takes place December 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at 1131 Eastway Drive in Charlotte.

