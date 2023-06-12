Daniel Caesar announces part 2 of Superpowers World Tour

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Daniel Caesar supported his Never Enough album with a few intimate shows, but now, he's taking it up a notch. The singer has scheduled a 33-date tour that will bring him to fans across North America. Starting August 29, the singer will perform in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Miami and Houston.

The trek, the second leg of his Superpowers World Tour, closes out October 19 at The Met Philadelphia. Omar Apollo and Montell FishFlying Lotus and Orion Sun, Charlotte Day WilsonBADBADNOTGOOD & Moses Sumney will support on select dates.

Tickets for Daniel Caesar Presents Superpowers World Tour – Leg 2: U.S. & Canada will be available Tuesday, June 13, via presale, with additional presales going on throughout the week. General tickets will go on sale beginning on Friday, June 16, at 9 a.m. local time at danielcaesar.com.

The trek comes after the first leg of the outing, which will take place in Asia in July. Both follow April's release of Daniel's latest album, Never Enough.

