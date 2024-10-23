Dave Chappelle, Killer Mike and the Mighty Midnight Revival announce Still Talkin That S*** tour

Dave Chappelle is going on tour, and he's bringing along some of his musical friends. He's hitting the road with Killer Mike and the Mighty Midnight Revival for the Still Talkin That S*** co-headlining tour, bringing the worlds of music and comedy together.

Fans will be given Yondr pouches to hold their phones, smart watches and accessories, which will not be allowed in performance spaces. However, there will be designated Phone Use Areas in the venue. Those spotted using devices during the performance will be escorted out the show.

Starting Nov. 15 in Detroit's Fox Theatre, the tour will make a total of seven stops, including Atlanta, Boston and New York, before coming to a close Nov. 24 in Long Beach, California. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. local time via ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.