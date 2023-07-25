Dave Chappelle announces fall dates for 'Dave Chappelle Live'

Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle has announced 12 fall dates for his Dave Chappelle Live stand-up tour.

Two back-to-back performances at New York City's Madison Square Garden will kick off the run starting Tuesday, August 22.

The tour resumes on Friday, September 8, at Cleveland, Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, followed by dates in Detroit, Michigan; Lexington, Kentucky and Indianapolis, Indiana, before wrapping Wednesday, October 4 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced show will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, July 26, with general sales set for Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

The show's producers note that, as is Dave's policy, no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed while he is onstage. "Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected," Live Nation says, noting patrons will be given Yondr pouches to stow their stuff, which will be unlocked at the end of the show.

In the meantime, Dave is still on the road, with an upcoming date set for Ontario, Canada's Toyota Arena on August 2.

