Davido and Latto link for "Unavailable" Remix

International superstar Davido joins forces with Grammy-nominated rapper Latto for the remix of "Unavailable."

The new collaboration serves as the second installment in a series of remixes of Davido's original version of "Unavailable," released earlier this year. He dropped off the Major Lazer remix on August 11.

"I am so excited to see how far 'Unavailable' has gone globally and seeing everyone hop on the dance across the globe has been awesome," Davido said. "To have Latto, an incredible artist who we all love jump on the record, bringing her incredible energy to this song is pretty special and I can't wait to see everyone having a good time all year round to this song."

"Hopping on this remix for Davido was so fun," Latto said of the partnership. "I already loved the original record so adding my flow to this was a special one."

Davido will continue his Timeless Tour with dates in Europe through October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.