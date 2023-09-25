Destiny's Child members spotted at Beyoncé's Houston concert, Megan Thee Stallion makes surprise appearance

Nothing like a Beyoncé concert to bring about a Destiny's Child reunion.

The global superstar performed at Houston's NRG Stadium on Saturday, September 23, where her Destiny's Child group members were in attendance to show some love.

According to fan captured photos, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, founding members of the girl group alongside Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, were spotted at the tour. Rowland herself was spotted mingling with Michelle Williams, who joined the group at a later stage.

Notably absent from the reunion was Farrah Franklin, who briefly joined Destiny's Child after the departure of Roberson and Luckett, but made a short-lived appearance before parting ways with the group.

In addition to a Destiny's Child spotting, concertgoers were also surprised with a guest appearance from fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion. The duo thrilled fans with a live rendition of their hit collaboration, "Savage (Remix)."

In an endearing moment captured by fans and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Beyoncé expressed her admiration for Megan, saying, "I love you, Queen." In response, Megan reciprocated the love, declaring, "I love you, Beyoncé."

This special Houston concert marked the first time that the dynamic duo performed their 2020 chart-topper together live.

