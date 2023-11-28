Diddy steps down as chairman of REVOLT

Diddy, born Sean Combs, has stepped done from his role as chairman of REVOLT.

The resignation comes amid sexual abuse accusations against him.

A statement released by REVOLT on Tuesday, November 28, reads, "Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of REVOLT. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora."

Earlier this month, Diddy and his former partner, singer Cassie, settled a lawsuit in which she had accused him of sex trafficking and sexual assault over the course of their yearslong professional and personal relationship.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Cassie said.

Diddy, in his own statement, said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

Not long after Cassie's lawsuit became public news, more women came forward with similar sexual abuse allegations. According to The Associated Press, the new suits were filed a day before the Adults Survivors Act, a New York law protecting sexual abuse victims, was set to expire.

A spokesperson for Diddy told ABC News of the new claims, "These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab."

