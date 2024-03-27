Diddy's attorney responds to raids at hip-hop mogul's Los Angeles, Miami homes

An attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs has responded to the raids that took place at his Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer, called the search warrants an "unprecedented ambush" and a "witch hunt."

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," Dyer began. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities."

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," Dyer continued. "This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," Dyer added. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Earlier Tuesday, law enforcement sources told ABC News that federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Combs' two properties.

The searches, carried out in Los Angeles and Miami, were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, the sources said.

HSI agents flooded Combs' mansions and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors with the Southern District of New York.

No criminal charges have been filed in the investigation.

