Disney+ rebooting 'The Mickey Mouse Club,' the show that gave us Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and more

Justin Timberlake, child star of 'The Mickey Mouse Club,' poses for a portrait Sept. 9, 1993 in Hollywood, California. (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

M-I-C ... see ya real soon! K-E-Y ... why? Because Disney+ is bringing back The Mickey Mouse Club.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Disney+ has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the legendary show, which first aired in the '50s, returned in the '70s and then migrated to the Disney Channel from 1989 to 1996.

During that last run, the show's cast included, at various times, future music superstars Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez of *NSYNC, as well as Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell.

The pilot will be executive produced by Ben Winston, whose credits include the Grammy Awards, Carpool Karaoke, The Late Late Show with James Corden and music projects for One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Elton John, Sam Smith and Justin Bieber.

According to Disney+, the show will be "a showcase for today's most talented young performers, where music, innovation, and self-expression take center stage." The 11 new cast members boast credits including The Lion King, Camp Rock 3, Young Rock, Elio and Black Rabbit.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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