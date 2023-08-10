DJ Khaled announces new album 'Til Next Time'; ﻿first single out this Friday

DJ Khaled revealed his 14th studio album, Till Next Time, will be out "soon."

Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert join forces for the project's first single, "Supposed to be Loved," which is expected out tomorrow, August 11.

In announcing Till Next Time, the first project part of the new We The Best Group/Def Jam Recordings partnership, Khaled shared a video trailer costarring his sons, Asahd and Aalam Tuck Khaled, and his wife, Nicole Tuck Khaled.

In the clip, the famed DJ starts his day off on the golf course then takes viewers on a journey throughout his lavish life at the beach, on a yacht, on a horse and other locations.

Khaled recently hosted the inaugural We The Best x Jordan Brand Golf Classic in Miami. Attendees of the star-studded charity event included Swizz Beatz, Quavo, Timbaland, Fat Joe and more.

There, Khaled and event partner Snipes, presented a $20,000 donation to FORE Life, a golf youth-empowerment organization, and $10,000 to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami-based organization of primarily Black men dedicated to community service, economic development, youth mentorship and more.

