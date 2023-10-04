DJ Khaled debuts kid-friendly music video for “Supposed to Be Loved”

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for LivexLive

By Andrea Tuccillo

DJ Khaled debuted the music video for "Supposed to Be Loved" on Nickelodeon's official YouTube channel Wednesday.

The song features Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, and the video has child actors playing the roles of all four artists. The clip also features social media star Julian Shapiro-Barnum, who interviews the kids in the style of his viral Recess Therapy web series.

"Supposed to Be Loved" is the first single off Khaled's next album, Til Next Time. Last week, Khaled revealed the album is due out in 2024 and will feature two Drake songs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

