Doechii finally releases new version of 'Anxiety' on streaming services

Doechii has fulfilled fans' wishes by releasing her song "Anxiety," originally recorded in her bedroom for her Coven Music Sessions mixtape. She rerecorded her vocals for a new version of the song, which had never been released to DSPs. It's now on streaming services and available for download, with an accompanying visualizer on YouTube.

The release of "Anxiety" comes after Doechii teased the song on TikTok, making it a trending topic on the streaming platform, with more than 80,000 TikTok creates in one day, 2.7 million views in little more than a week and thousands of comments from fans who resonate with the song.

Doechii first performed "Anxiety" on her YouTube channel five years ago and was later featured on Sleepy Hallow's version of the record, both of which sample Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know."

She announced the new version would be released half an hour before dropping the track Tuesday, writing on social platform X, "Swamp I heard y’all loud n clear!" The post also unveiled the single's cover art, a black-and-white mirrored photo of Doechii in cornrows.

