Don Toliver and Kali Uchis welcome baby boy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis have welcomed their first child together.

The two revealed the news in a joint Instagram post Thursday, which shows footage from their son's birth and first days. 

"You are everything we could have hoped for & more," they captioned the post. "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way."

"May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health," they added.

They have yet to share the baby boy’s name or exact date of birth.

The couple announced that they were expecting back in January, writing on Instagram, "Starting our family. don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!