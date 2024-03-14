Don Toliver and Kali Uchis welcome baby boy

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis have welcomed their first child together.



The two revealed the news in a joint Instagram post Thursday, which shows footage from their son's birth and first days.



"You are everything we could have hoped for & more," they captioned the post. "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way."

"May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health," they added.

They have yet to share the baby boy’s name or exact date of birth.

The couple announced that they were expecting back in January, writing on Instagram, "Starting our family. don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.