Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' ﻿reportedly submitted for 2024 Grammy Awards

Drake and 21 Savage could soon add a Grammy to each of their lists of long accolades.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, their joint Billboard #1 album, Her Loss, has been submitted for consideration at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

A source told the magazine that the project will be up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, with songs "Rich Flex" and "Spin Bout U" submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Although Her Loss was released in November 2022, it still qualifies for the 2024 show, per THR.

