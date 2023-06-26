Drake announces new album 'For All the Dogs' alongside debut poetry book

In conjunction with his debut poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, Drake announced a new album is on the way.

To reveal the music news, the rapper posted ads in major newspapers over the weekend, including The New York Times, New York Post, Los Angeles Times and others. According to Rolling Stone, a QR code was found inside the papers, which linked to a website with the same name of the book —Titlesruineverything.com — along with a short message revealing the forthcoming album.

"I made an album to go with the book," the statement on the website reads. "They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me ... FOR ALL THE DOGS"

In an Instagram post on Friday, Drake shared the book title, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir & Aubrey Graham, and an image of the cover, alerting fans of its release the following day.

"I don't know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life," he wrote. "our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers."

For All the Dogs follows Certified Lover Boy, Drake's latest full studio album released in 2021 and Her Loss, a collaborative project with 21 Savage, which dropped November 2022.

While the new album doesn't yet have a release date, Drake's poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, is available for purchase now at Drakerelated.com.

