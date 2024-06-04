Drake appears as feature on Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah"

Toronto is represented in a new song titled "Wah Gwan Delilah" by native Snowd4y. A parody of Plain White T's 2005 hit "Hey There Delilah," the track features the 6's own Drake.

Snowd4y previously told the Richdiet podcast he'd allow Drake on his track if he expressed interest, but said Drizzy would have to "come on it neatly." Snowd4y then followed with a snippet, leading some to question whether it was the real Drake or an AI impersonation featured on the track. The former, however, appears to be true, as Drake shared the news of the song on his Instagram Story.

"Wah Gwan Delilah" is now available via Snowd4y's YouTube and SoundCloud accounts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.