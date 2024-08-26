Drake drops even more content to his 100 Gigs website

Drake has dropped even more content to his website, 100 Gigs.

On Sunday, Drake shared several videos and a few songs from his archives to the website, going back as far as his 2013 Nothing Was The Same era. The three tracks were previously leaked on his burner Instagram account plottttwisttttttt on Friday.

Notably, this drop included new footage of Drake talking to YG and Mustard on the phone after he recorded his verse on the 2014 song "Who Do You Love?"

"I'm bout to send you a verse I did on this beat that Mustard sent me for you … I'm just about to record the s*** and I'ma send it to you," Drake said in the video. "Just get Future to email it and I'll send you the verse in 30 minutes … I'ma send you the s*** and let's turn up the summer, I'm ready."

This all comes after Drake released new music to 100 Gigs on Aug. 6, catching fans by surprise.

