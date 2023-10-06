Drake finally delivers long-awaited album ﻿'For All the Dogs'

OVO Sound

By Jamia Pugh

Drake fans, rejoice, for the 6 God finally dropped his much-anticipated eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.

The 23-track collection arrived for streaming 6 a.m. ET Friday, October 6, a few hours after Drake revealed the feature-heavy track list.

From J. Cole to Chief KeefSexyy Red to Lil Yachty, the rapper tapped a list of hip-hop favorites for the new album.

Also making an appearance: Drake's longtime collaborator and tour mate 21 Savage, who lays bars on the number three track, "Calling for You."

During the weeks-long promo run for the album, Drake released "Slime You Out" with SZA and on Thursday, unleashed "8AM in Charlotte" with a video on social media featuring his son, Adonis.

The soon-to-be 6-year-old made his For All the Dogs debut as the artist of his dad's album cover art, an original drawing of a black and white dog with tall ears and red eyes.

For All the Dogs marks Drake's first album since 2022's Honestly Nevermind, his RIAA-certified Platinum album that landed in the top spot on Billboard's 200, Top Dance/Electronic Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!