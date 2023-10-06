Drake finally delivers long-awaited album ﻿'For All the Dogs'

Drake fans, rejoice, for the 6 God finally dropped his much-anticipated eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.

The 23-track collection arrived for streaming 6 a.m. ET Friday, October 6, a few hours after Drake revealed the feature-heavy track list.

From J. Cole to Chief Keef, Sexyy Red to Lil Yachty, the rapper tapped a list of hip-hop favorites for the new album.

Also making an appearance: Drake's longtime collaborator and tour mate 21 Savage, who lays bars on the number three track, "Calling for You."

During the weeks-long promo run for the album, Drake released "Slime You Out" with SZA and on Thursday, unleashed "8AM in Charlotte" with a video on social media featuring his son, Adonis.

The soon-to-be 6-year-old made his For All the Dogs debut as the artist of his dad's album cover art, an original drawing of a black and white dog with tall ears and red eyes.

For All the Dogs marks Drake's first album since 2022's Honestly Nevermind, his RIAA-certified Platinum album that landed in the top spot on Billboard's 200, Top Dance/Electronic Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.