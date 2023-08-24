Drake gifts lucky fan a chanel bag during It's All a Blur show

Drake fans never know what surprises they may be in for when attending a show part of his It's All a Blur Tour.

In the latest gift-giving news, the "God's Plan" rapper shocked a lucky concertgoer at his last Los Angeles stop at the Crypto.com Arena, when he handed over a Chanel bag in honor of her birthday.

"It's your birthday? ... Happy birthday!" the rapper can be heard saying in video tweeted by his official fan site. He then leans toward the crowd from the stage, prompting security to grab the bag and pass it off to the fan.

Prior to handing over the all-white luxury purse, Drake cued his 2016 song "Child's Play" where he famously raps, "I give Chanel out like a hug."

"Before I hand her the bag, we gotta play the song that goes with the bag," he said.

It's not the first time Drake's been generous during his concerts. At an earlier show in Inglewood, he gave away a pink Birkin bag.

"Make sure she has security on the way out too so nobody robs her," he joked.

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour continues in major cities across the U.S. through October 7.

