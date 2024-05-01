Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss track

Kendrick Lamar set the world in a frenzy on Tuesday when he released his new song, "Euphoria." Among the many reactions subsequently shared on social media was one from the track's target: Drake.

On his Instagram Story, Drizzy posted a clip from the 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You in which Julia Stiles' character shares the things she hates about Heath Ledger's Patrick. Alongside the clip, he shared a broken-heart and a wink-face emoji.

While there was no direct mention of Kendrick, the post was seemingly a reference to the part of "Euphoria" that sees K. Dot similarly list what he hates about Drake.

“I’m the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk / the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss / if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct,” Kendrick raps.

Aside from the post, Drake may just have more in store for K.Dot. Joining Nicki Minaj on her tour's second night in Toronto, they performed "Needle" for the first time.

Drake then went into “Rich Baby Daddy" and eventually addressed "Euphoria" before leaving the stage.

"I love you so much. You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do," he said, as captured in fan-shot video.

Rick Ross, however, believes he should bow out. "Stop. Don't respond," said Rozay on Instagram. He recently released his own track against Drake, "Champagne Moments," after receiving jabs in Drizzy's "Push Ups."

