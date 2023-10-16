Drake releases son Adonis' "My Man Freestyle" to celebrate his 6th birthday

Cole Burston/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Watch out, music world — Drake's son might just be the next best thing in rap.

In celebration of Adonis' birthday on October 11, Drake unveiled "My Man Freestyle," the six-year-old's first publicly-released song.

After previewing the track on his new album, For All the Dogs, Drake released the full, close to 4-minute-long single that sees Adonis breaking down his sort of busy lifestyle.

"I was waiting for this moment to arrive, I was driving in the car and I mash my car / I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad, I am going to my house, see my dad / I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change, I'm playing basketball," he raps.

The young rapper is also the star of an accompanying music video that sees him leading a basketball team full of other young players, being the center of attention during an OVO Athletic Centre press conference, lifting weights and more.

His dad makes an appearance, only a few times throughout the visual, to co-sign his son's lyrics.

"Happy birthday my son," Drake wrote next to his Instagram teaser of the song and video.

Drake will soon celebrate his own birthday: He turns 37 on October 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!