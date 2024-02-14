Drake teases return to music: “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all"

Drake's plan to briefly step away from music is harder than he thought it would be. After sharing in October that he might take a break to concentrate on his health, he recently teased the recording of new music.

"You know, I said I was taking a break and all that s***, but I'm right back on the road again," he told the crowd Tuesday night at the St. Louis stop of his and J. Cole's It's All a Blur: Big As the What? Tour. "It's hard for me to stay away from y'all — I really do love you."

He added, “You never know, I might get bored and start making some new music on the road, see where it goes in the next little while.”

Drake initially revealed his plan for a hiatus following the release of his For All the Dogs album.

"I probably won't make music for a little bit," he said on his Table for One show. "I'm going to be real with you: I need to focus on my health, first and foremost — and I'll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life."

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach so I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that," he continued. "I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on."

Drake and Cole's tour stops in Pittsburgh on February 16 and comes to an end April 16 in Denver, Colorado.

