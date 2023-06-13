Dwayne Wade addresses Gabrielle Union's comment they split everything 50/50

Dwyane Wade is elaborating on the comments his wife, Gabrielle Union, made regarding splitting their finances 50/50.

During a conversation on the Club Shay Shay podcast, shared on Monday, June 12, the former NBA baller tackled the topic head on, telling host Shannon Sharpe, "Let's talk about it."

"So I understand what 50/50 means. [It] means that everything in life, you got your half and I got my half. We’ll put this s*** together and try to make 100," he begins. "That is not how our relationship works, all right?"

Wade went on to explain that he and Union each pay for their own responsibilities outside of their relationship.

"She has a mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, she has a lot of things that she’s responsible for. You know what she does? She pays one hundred percent of that," he shared. "You know what I do? I pay one hundred percent of my life."

When it comes to things they share, like their LA home, vacations, and their daughter, that's where the 50/50 concept could come into play.

"If we take a if we take a yacht trip we could do a 50/50 or I can do it," he said.

Wade also explained that even if he covers something fully, the actress might decide to throw some additional funds towards it to elevate the experience or purchase.

"We probably share three things in our life that we 50/50 on right everything else I'm 1000 percent and she's 1000 percent," he said. "In certain moments that we want to do better together, we do better together."

