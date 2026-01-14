Ella Mai releases '100' and accompanying music video

Ella Mai expresses her willingness to go above and beyond for her lover on her new song "100." On the track, she lets him know she's prepared to give all she has to the relationship, trusting that they'll continue to work together.

"Love ain't never fifty-fifty/ It's whatever I got in me/ And in you, I got a partner/ Love you just how you are," Ella sings. "Baby, even if you only got/ Twenty for my eighty/ Ain't no maybe/ We'll make it to a hunnid."

In an accompanying music video directed by Yussef Haridy and Logan Fields, Mustard, who produced the song alongside Keanu Beats, takes on the role of a blackjack dealer, while Ella and her partner play the game. As part of a plan they devised, the couple evades security and makes a clean getaway with a bag of cash.

"100" is the latest song on Ella Mai's upcoming album, Do You Still Love Me?, following "Little Things" and "Tell Her." The project is set to arrive on Feb. 6.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.