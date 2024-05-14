Eminem continues to tease upcoming album with obituary for Slim Shady

The death of Eminem's Slim Shady alter ego was teased when he announced his forthcoming album, but the news was further confirmed with an obituary.

In Monday's issue of the Detroit Free Press, per Billboard, an obituary titled "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions" paid homage to the "controversial rapper."

“Fans ‘will never forget’ controversial rapper,” reads the piece, shared alongside a photo of Eminem in a white hockey mask. “A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is,’ which — along with its uniquely eye catching video — exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience.”

“Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world," the piece continues. "May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth.”

Em's The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grâce) is due out this summer. He previously teased the album — and death — with an Unsolved Mysteries-like teaser seeking to find out "who killed Slim Shady?"

