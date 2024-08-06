Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA and more nominated for 2024 VMAs

The nominees for the 2024 VMAs have been announced, and among them are Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion and SZA.

Eminem is up for six awards, including Video of the Year and Best Hip-Hop for "Houdini." Meg and SZA are tied at five nominations, with the rapper nominated in the Best Hip-Hop, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction categories for "BOA." While SZA's nominated for Artist of the Year, her song "Snooze" is nominated for Video of the Year and Best R&B. SZA's "Rich Baby Daddy" is up for Best Hip-Hop, and will be facing off against Meg and GloRilla's "Wanna Be" in the Best Collaboration category.

Other artists nominated for VMAs are first-timers Sexyy Red, Victoria Monét, Tyla, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Playboi Carti and Shaboozey.

The 2024 VMAs will air Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET live from the UBS Arena in New York. Fan voting is open now and runs through Aug. 30.

