Erykah Badu and The Alchemist announce The Abi & Alan Tour

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist are coming together to bring their forthcoming album, Abi & Alan, to the stage. They've announced the Abi & Alan Tour, a multisensory experience that "bridges hip-hop production mastery with neo-soul innovation" while showcasing Erykah's talents as a producer and "a skilled b-girl," a press release states.

The performances will be backed by Badu's instrumental band, The Cannabinoids, who will be on board for all 10 dates. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at baduworldmarket.com.

Abi & Alan comes from Erykah and The Alchemist's birth names — Erica Abi Wright and Alan Maman; the artists will reveal "new sides" of themselves on the forthcoming album. Arriving sometime in 2025, the project will mark Erykah's first new album in 15 years. The first single, "Next to You," is now available on streaming services.

