'Essence' Festival 2023 takes over New Orleans this weekend, here's the evening concert lineup

Essence Fest is back!

The beloved festival of culture celebrating all things Black will be hitting the streets of New Orleans, Louisiana, this weekend. In its 29th year, the premier fest brings the Black community together for a few days of Essence-powered events, activations, workshops, panels and more. The coveted evening concerts will include performances by hip-hop heavy hitters as the festival joins in on the celebration of hip-hop's 50th birthday.

Here's a look at the lineup for each night's evening concert:

Friday, June 30:

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Doug E. Fresh & Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One & Slick Rick

Janelle Monae, Ari Lennox, Tems, Jagged Edge & more

Saturday, July 1:

Missy Elliott

Jill Scott

Jermain Dupri & Big Boi, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, Ludacris, T.I.

Ice Cube w/ E-40, Dj Quik, Ice-T & more

Coco Jones, Monica & more

Sunday, July 2:

Megan Thee Stallion & Wizkid

Angie Martinez with Eve, Remy Ma, Salt-N-Pepa, Trina

Muni Long, Kizz Daniel & more

Evening concerts are held at the Caesars Superdome, while the majority of Essence Fest events take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Full festival and concert ticket information can be found at Essence.com.

