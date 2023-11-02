'Essence's ﻿annual holiday special to include Tamar Braxton, Jacquees, Tyla

Essence will host "a journey of joy" this Black Friday with its annual holiday special, taking place online on November 24.

Featured on the all-star lineup of fan-favorite Black music artists is Jacquees, Tamar Braxton, Kim Burrell, rising R&B singer Tyla and others.

Also included in the special: T.I. and Tiny's young daughter Heiress, who'll lead a performance by the Atlanta Children's Choir.

In tandem with the magazine's holiday issue, the Essence Holiday Special supports its mission of highlighting the importance of economic empowerment and community solidarity by encouraging viewers to shop Black during the holidays.

The November/December issue, currently on newsstands, also includes a comprehensive gift guide to top Black-owned businesses across the country.

The 2023 Essence Holiday Special, hosted by Reginae Carter and Jacob Latimore, "will pay tribute to the holiday traditions that hold a special place in our hearts ... the traditions that bind us, connect us, and remind us of our shared cultural heritage."

To join in on the holiday fun, navigate to Essence.com on November 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

