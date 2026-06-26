'Essence''s Black Women in Music to return honoring Brandy, Missy Elliott and more

Brandy Norwood performs onstage during 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It's been eight years since Essence last held its Black Women in Music event, but the celebration is officially back.

The organization has announced the return of the event as well as this year's honorees and host.

Anthony Anderson will serve as host, while Brandy, Kandi Burruss, Missy Elliott and Mona Scott-Young will be honored for their artistry, influence and lasting contributions to the culture.

Black Women in Music will take place during the 2026 Essence Festival in New Orleans, which runs July 3-5.

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