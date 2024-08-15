Eva Marcille and Tyler Lepley get "ripped from the headlines" with Lifetime's Buried Alive and Survived

Lifetime will roll on with its Ripped from the Headlines movie series with Buried Alive and Survived, starring All the Queen's Men star Eva Marcille and P-Valley lead Tyler Lepley.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the collab, noting the made-for-TV movie will have Marcille playing Alicia, a mom who is literally buried alive by her just-out-of-prison ex-husband Victor (Lepley), the father of their son.

She literally crawls her way to freedom, then goes on the hunt for their son in a race to keep him alive, according to the trade.

Buried Alive and Survived premieres on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

