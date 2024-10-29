Exhibit honoring Luther Vandross coming to Grammy Museum

The Grammy Museum in LA is placing a spotlight on Luther Vandross in a new exhibit called Luther Vandross: Artistry and Elegance.

It will feature glimpses of his career, including hand-beaded suits and jumpsuits worn during his 1991 Power of Love tour; handwritten lyrics, studio notes and an exclusive recording of Luther creating "I Can Make It Better"; original sheet music for “Never Too Much"; and six of his Grammys.

“The Luther Vandross Estate is excited to be sharing Luther’s musical legacy with the Grammy Museum and its visitors through this upcoming exhibit,” the estate, which is partnering with Primary Wave Music for the exhibit, announced. “It is a special window into all of Luther Vandross’ talents — singer, of course, but also music producer, live performer, stage craft master, wardrobe designer and songwriter. Showcasing all of these amazing elements of Luther the artist via the long-cherished possessions of his personal archives is a treat for die-hard fans and new ones.”

"Luther Vandross is a cherished icon who defined the smooth, jazz-inspired era of R&B and whose timeless love songs have graced countless weddings, graduations, and family reunions for the past several decades," adds Grammy Museum curator Kelsey Goelz. "The Grammy Museum is thrilled to provide fans a close look into his incredible achievements in the studio and onstage."

Luther Vandross: Artistry and Elegance opens Nov. 20 with a screening of the Luther: Never Too Much documentary and a panel with the filmmakers. Tickets for the exhibit, running through June 15, are available at the Grammy Museum website.

Luther also has a new compilation, Never Too Much: Greatest Hits, coming out Dec. 13. It will feature his new single, a cover of "Michelle" by The Beatles.

