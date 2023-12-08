Fans are "impressed" with Nicki's new album, 'Pink Friday 2': "No female rapper touching her"

The verdict is in on Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2, with fans on the internet saying they love the new body of work.

After dropping the album on her 41st birthday, December 8, her Barbz fanbase took to social media with their mostly positive opinions on the long-awaited Pink Friday sequel.

"Nicki really solidified her reign as the queen of rap, I am impressed," one user tweeted. "Like there's no female rapper touching her, it's not even close."

"I don't have a top 5 or a top 10. I have a TOP 22 cause all these songs hit!" another wrote of the 22-track project.

Nicki's first full-length LP since 2018's Queen, Pink Friday 2 features gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard on "Blessings" and her Young Money partner Drake on "Needle."

"Every sample in this album is absolutely genius," one user noted.

There's "Everybody" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and its sample of "Move Your Feet" by pop group Junior Senior; "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and its sample of Lumidee's "Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)"; "Are You Gone Already," which includes Billie Eilish's "when the party's over," and more.

"Congratulations on a musical Masterpiece," a fan wrote, while another referred to the album as "absolute perfection."

One fan said she loved it so much, "I had to send my grandma the album."

#PinkFriday2Takeover upheld its #1 trending topic spot on X, but it was immediately followed by #WeWantCardi and fans who rallied in favor or Cardi B's past albums and music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.