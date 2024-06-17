Fat Joe deems Chris Brown the "most talented singer, artist, performer, hitmaker of our time"

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Fat Joe is ready for fans to "Say Goodbye" to Chris Brown's past. In a recent Instagram Live, he called Chris "the most talented singer, artist, performer, hitmaker of our time" and claimed he'd be deemed the Michael Jackson of our time if he had "never got into the controversy with Rihanna."

“There’s nobody even close to Chris Brown, and it’s time we move past it," he said of the incident in which CB assaulted Rih. "It’s been 20-something years that I know of — there’s no more incidents. We gon’ let this lifetime go by without saying the truth?"

“What happens is, when the truth is an unpopular decision, everybody gets scared to say it. They get canceled — especially famous people," he continued. "But you know, the streets — they know what it is. Streets always know, they tell you the truth.”

While Joe noted he doesn't condone the behavior, he said Chris was just a kid at the time and mentioned there are artists the streets still listen to despite their current behavior, including R. Kelly.

He argued that Chris' past doesn't take away from his talent and music.

“So what I’m tryna say is that it’s a shame that we lying and we not giving it up to the king of R&B,” Fat Joe said. “We be thinking he could battle Michael Jackson, that’s all I’m tryna say. I’m not lying. If you really look at his body of work and you look at all his hits, you see what he does.”

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!