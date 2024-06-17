Fat Joe deems Chris Brown the "most talented singer, artist, performer, hitmaker of our time"

Fat Joe is ready for fans to "Say Goodbye" to Chris Brown's past. In a recent Instagram Live, he called Chris "the most talented singer, artist, performer, hitmaker of our time" and claimed he'd be deemed the Michael Jackson of our time if he had "never got into the controversy with Rihanna."

“There’s nobody even close to Chris Brown, and it’s time we move past it," he said of the incident in which CB assaulted Rih. "It’s been 20-something years that I know of — there’s no more incidents. We gon’ let this lifetime go by without saying the truth?"

“What happens is, when the truth is an unpopular decision, everybody gets scared to say it. They get canceled — especially famous people," he continued. "But you know, the streets — they know what it is. Streets always know, they tell you the truth.”

While Joe noted he doesn't condone the behavior, he said Chris was just a kid at the time and mentioned there are artists the streets still listen to despite their current behavior, including R. Kelly.

He argued that Chris' past doesn't take away from his talent and music.

“So what I’m tryna say is that it’s a shame that we lying and we not giving it up to the king of R&B,” Fat Joe said. “We be thinking he could battle Michael Jackson, that’s all I’m tryna say. I’m not lying. If you really look at his body of work and you look at all his hits, you see what he does.”

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

