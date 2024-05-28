Fat Joe lends his voice to US Open campaign video

If you're familiar with Fat Joe's voice, you'll recognize it in the U.S. Open's latest marketing campaign. Titled Spectacular Awaits, the campaign video is soundtracked by the rapper, who hypes fans up for the upcoming sports event.

“Get ready for the next level of spectacular,” Joe says in the clip. “Get your game face on, and your game day fit on, too. Get the squad together. Get another round and get ready. Get loud, no louder, and get legendary. Spectacular waits.”

"Engaging a New York City and cultural icon like Fat Joe with our campaign is a great representation of the U.S. Open experience," said Nicole Kankam, managing director of pro tennis marketing and entertainment at the U.S. Tennis Association. "His presence is undeniable, and he's the perfect match for the growing energy, excitement, and profile of the U.S. Open."

The U.S. Open’s main draw kicks off August 25. Tickets go on sale June 3.

