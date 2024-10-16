Fat Joe says Ashanti's the "best mom" to her "beyond beautiful" baby boy

He's Fat Joe to us, but his name is Uncle Joe when he's around Ashanti's baby boy. Speaking to People, he says Ashanti is the "best mom in the world" to a boy who is "beyond beautiful."

"I just kept bragging for like, a week to every random person I met. I was like, 'Her baby's crazy.' Yo, he's so beautiful," Fat Joe says. "God bless this baby. I'm just done. Nelly and Ashanti — you know, they are beautiful. I'm telling you, this baby is different, he's like royalty, and he sits there like — I don't know how to explain it to you."

Though he's had yearslong experience as a father of three, he says he has no parenting advice for Nelly and Ashanti, adding the singer has help and support from her tight-knit family.

“I think one of the reasons why she never got destroyed by this business is because she's always had her mother, her sisters, around her father,” Joe says of Ashanti.

“I used to tell her when she was single, I'd be like, ‘Yo sis. You know why you single?’ She’d be like, ‘Why?’ and I’d say, ‘It’s because you go on a date with your mother, your father, your sister. Like how you want a guy to even talk sweet talk to you in front of them?’” he jokes. “But that? I'm not worried about any parenting issues over there, because that family, they with each other through thick and thin. No matter what. It's just a beautiful family."

Ashanti welcomed her baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide, on July 18.

