Flavor Flav says Public Enemy's 'The Hits Just Keep on Comin' video has 'important history lesson'

Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025 artwork. Enemy Records/Flavor Flav Records
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Public Enemy has released the music video for "The Hits Just Keep On Comin," one Flavor Flav says is complete with a history lesson.

The video finds Olympian Ashleigh Johnson changing outfits, each representing a revolutionary figure. She dresses as Prince, Tommie Smith, Serena Williams and Amanda Gorman, showing off her looks in a room filled with television screens.

The TVs capture Public Enemy's performance of the song, which is interspersed with clips featuring Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Muhammad Ali and more.

"This music video for 'The Hits Just Keep on Comin' got a real important history lesson, a real important message, and a real important warning. My girl Ashleigh Johnson from the Olympic Water Polo team did a phenomenal job honoring some of the greatest heroes of modern civil and cultural rights," Flav says in a statement to Rolling Stone. "I'm very proud of the important artwork and messaging that Public Enemy continues to put out."

The song, Chuck D adds, urges listeners to take charge.

“It’s time to wake up and DO something. Emphasis on the ‘DO,'" he said. "And Flav outdid himself on this one.”

The video, Public Enemy's first for their album Black Sky Over The Projects: Apartment 2025, arrives on the heels of Flav's announcement that he will be a sponsor and official hype man for the bobsled and skeleton teams at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

"My mission is to be their official hype man and push them into the direction of getting those medals," he told NBC. "I'm trying to set the trend to bring more sponsors into the Olympics." He also added his goal is to "bring more attention and funding to Olympic sports."

