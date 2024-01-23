Florida’s High School graduation rate hits an all-time high for the 2022-23 school year

The Florida Department of Education says the states 2022-23 school year saw the highest High School graduation rate on record.

(Skodonnell/iStock)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Tallahassee, FL — The Florida Department of Education says the states 2022-23 school year saw the highest High School graduation rate on record.

The rate jumped to 88%, which is an increase of 0.7% from 2021-2022, and a 1.1% bump from 2018-2019. Graduation rates increased 4.9% for for students with disabilities, a 0.9% increase for economically disadvantaged students, and a 1.7% increase for black or African American students.

Governor DeSantis says, “Florida’s graduation rate continues to climb because our educators place a sole focus on academics in the classroom,”

The graduation rate for Orange County Public Schools, which includes traditional and charter schools, is 89.1%, a 2.1% increase from 2021-22. The district’s average graduation rate among its 22 traditional high schools is 95.5%.

Superintendent Maria Vazquez says, “We are so proud of our graduates as they continue to exceed the state. The graduation rates are a direct result of our students, teachers, principals and parents continuous hard work,”

See top OCPS schools below:

Courtesy: OCPS Courtesy: OCPS (Courtesy: OCPS)

© 2022 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!