A fun fact about Missy Elliott's "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" video

The patent leather blowup suit Missy Elliott wears in her "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" video is an iconic look that brings back memories for the multihyphenate.

Taking to the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, the rapper shared a fun fact about the video in response to a tweet that mentioned it was Rolling Stone's pick for Greatest Hip-Hop Video of All Time.

"I had to go to a gas station in Brooklyn NY to get air in this blow up suit & the suit blew up so big I couldn’t fit in the car," Missy recalled. "so I had to walk back to set down the street in this outfit in BROOKLYN dem ppl was riding pass like she must be high."

Per Rolling Stone, Missy's video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" "kicked off a decades-long career of expectations-defying genius, proving that being true to yourself will always be in style."

