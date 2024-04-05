Future and Metro Boomin drop trailer teasing another joint project, 'We Still Don't Trust You'

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

If the recent Future and Metro Boomin album, We Don't Trust You, wasn't enough, another one is on the way. We Still Don't Trust You is set to be released later in April.

Metro shared the news on Instagram Thursday, April 4, with a trailer that finds him and Future in white suits, in front of white luxury cars and in a circle alongside copies of themselves. The clip then comes to a wrap with the album's release date: April 12.

“Job’s not finished 4/12/24 @1future,” Metro wrote alongside the video, adding, “This is not a deluxe this is completely separate body of work #WeSTILLDontTrustYou 4/12/24."

We Still Don't Trust You will follow Future and Metro's We Don't Trust You, which peaked atop the Billboard 200, becoming the biggest sales week for any album thus far in 2024. Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, who appears on the Hot 100 track "Like That," were tapped for the project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!