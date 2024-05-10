The Game releases "Freeway's Revenge" diss track toward Rick Ross

Diss tracks have been in the headlines lately, with Quavo vs Chris Brown and the more notable Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud among the most recent ones. After briefly getting into his own back-and-forth with Drizzy, Rick Ross is now the focus of The Game's new diss track.

"Freeway's Revenge," a nod to street hustler Freeway Ricky, dropped Friday, loaded with attacks toward the MMG boss, including shots at his weight.

“You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/ Akademiks, give this n**** an Ozempic starter pack,” he raps.

Game also mentions Rozay's past as a corrections officer and claims Rozay got his name and style from, respectively, Freeway Ricky and The Notorious B.I.G., rapping, "You stole your name, I pulled your file/ You looked at B.I.G. and stole his style/ I smell p****, that odor foul/ You ain't sold no birds, you trolled the owl."

"Freeway's Revenge," which was teased with an AI-generated photo of Rick Ross running in a cop's uniform with a bucket of fried chicken, is out now. It remains to be seen whether Ross will respond.

